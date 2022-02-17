China rejects US trade complaint, criticizes Washington

President Joe Biden has said he wants better relations with Beijing but has yet to say what he will do about tariff hikes imposed on Chinese imports by his predecessor, Donald Trump. Envoys from the two sides have talked by phone since Biden took office in January 2020 but have announced no plans to meet.

Washington is exploring new ways to use “domestic trade tools” to “achieve a more level playing field with China," Tai's office said in a report to Congress.

“The United States should make its trade tools conform to WTO rules, rather than adopting a different set, pursuing unilateralism, protectionism and bullying in the name of seeking a new strategy,” Gao said.