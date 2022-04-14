China rejects 'pressure or coercion' over Russia relations

China has also amplified Russian propaganda about the war, including unsupported claims that the U.S. and Ukraine have been developing biological weapons.

It has staunchly opposed economic sanctions against Russia and has abstained or sided with Moscow in U.N. votes following the beginning of the war on Feb. 24, just weeks after Russian leader Vladimir Putin met with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing.

In a speech Wednesday, Yellen said Beijing "cannot expect the global community to respect its appeals to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in the future if it does not respect these principles now."

“The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia,” she said.

Yellen's speech at the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan think tank, came a week before the world's finance ministers and central bank governors convene in Washington for the International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group Spring Meetings. Her direct appeal to China underscores an increasing frustration that the United States and its allies have with a country that has only deepened its ties with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Making no mention of Russia's aggression, Zhao reiterated China's stance that it “maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and safeguarded," and that “Ukraine’s sovereignty and security should be preserved, and Russia’s legitimate security concerns should also be respected."