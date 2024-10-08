China puts provisional tariffs on European brandy after EU OKs duties on Chinese EVs

The brandy tariffs are provisional and require importers to make a deposit with the Chinese customs agency for the amount of the tariff, starting Friday.

The announcement followed a preliminary finding by China's Commerce Ministry in late August that European brandy was being dumped in China, threatening “substantial damage” to domestic producers.

China has opened a series of anti-dumping investigations into European brandy, pork and dairy products as a now year-old EU investigation into Chinese EV exports has progressed through various stages.

The brandy probe was the first and targeted mainly French makers of cognac and similar spirits such as Armagnac. France has supported the investigation into Chinese-made EVs, while Germany, whose automakers fear retaliation in the Chinese market, has opposed it.

China is studying whether to raise tariffs on imported cars with large engines, a Commerce Ministry spokesperson confirmed Tuesday in an online report from state broadcaster CCTV.

The provisional tariffs on brandy vary by brand, similar to the EU duties on electric cars made in China. For example, Martell products face a 30.6% tariff versus 38.1% for Remy Martin and 39% for Hennessey. The tariffs are being imposed on dozens of companies, including some Spanish makers.

French President Emmanuel Macron presented Chinese leader Xi Jinping with two bottles of cognac when the two exchanged gifts during Xi's state visit to France in May.