BreakingNews
Dayton airport tells travelers to check with airlines after FAA computer outage causes delays
springfield-news-sun logo
X

China preparing to expand airline service to United States

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Chinese state TV says Beijing is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the end of anti-virus travel restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday.

U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications covering some 700 flights per week involving 34 countries, China Central Television reported on its website. It gave no timeline for when normal flights might resume.

China suspended most airline flights and other travel into and out of the country following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Most restrictions on movement have been dropped. On Sunday, the first passengers were allowed to fly into China without being quarantined after arrival.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will talk with U.S. regulators to “promote the smooth resumption of flights” between the two countries, the CCTV report said.

In Other News
1
Report: Arms supplied by UK, US killed civilians in Yemen
2
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
3
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
4
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
5
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game’s 2nd highest
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top