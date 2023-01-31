China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs

Without naming the United States, Mao said other goverments have “deliberately blockaded and hobbled Chinese companies.” She made a similar complaint against Washington on Monday.

“Such bullying and hegemonic practices seriously violate market principles and international trade order,” Mao said. She appealed to other governments to “make independent decisions based on their own interests.”

A person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday that Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join in U.S. controls.

The Communist Party has invested billions of dollars to develop chip producers, buy they still need foreign manufacturing equipment, raw materials and other technology.

The Netherlands is the home of ASML, the leader in extreme-ultraviolet, or EUV, technology that allows manufacturers to pack more circuits onto a chip. The Dutch government has blocked the sale of its most advanced equipment to China under a security agreement that includes Washington.