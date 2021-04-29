China launches main part of its 1st permanent space station

The space program is a source of huge national pride, and Premier Li Keqiang and other top civilian and military leaders watched the launch live from the control center in Beijing.

The core module is the section of the station where astronauts will live for up to six months at a time. Another 10 launches will send up two more modules where crews will conduct experiments, four cargo supply shipments and four missions with crews.

At least 12 astronauts are training to fly to and live in the station, including veterans of previous flights, newcomers and women, with the first crewed mission, Shenzhou-12, expected to be launched by June.

When completed by late 2022, the t-shaped Chinese Space Station is expected to weigh about 66 tons, considerably smaller than the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and will weigh about 450 tons when completed.

Tianhe will have a docking port and will also be able to connect with a powerful Chinese space satellite. Theoretically, it could be expanded to as many as six modules.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, on the the Long March-5B Y2 rocket is moved to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern China's Hainan Province on April 23, 2021. China plans to launch the core module for its first permanent space station this week in the latest big step forward for the country’s space exploration program. The Tianhe, or “Heavenly Harmony” module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan. The launch could come as early as Thursday night, April 29, 2021 if all goes as planned. (Guo Wenbin/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Guo Wenbin Credit: Guo Wenbin

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visitors view a simulated rocket launch on display at an exhibition featuring space science and achievement during the China Space Conference in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Saturday, April 24, 2021. China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. (Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ji Chunpeng Credit: Ji Chunpeng

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a visitor takes a smartphone photo of lunar samples showcasing at an exhibition featuring space science and achievement during the China Space Conference in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province on Saturday, April 24, 2021. China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. (Ji Chunpeng/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ji Chunpeng Credit: Ji Chunpeng