China lashes out at visit by UK trade minister to Taiwan

Following a visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House and second in line to the presidency, China fired missiles over Taiwan into the Western Pacific and positioned aircraft and ships nearby in a virtual blockade of the island.

Such moves appear to have had little effect and visits from European and North American elected officials have continued.

Referring to Tsai's ruling party and its strong backing from the U.S. and other Western democracies, Zhao warned Taiwan officials that “their attempt to seek independence with foreign support is doomed to fail."

Beijing's close ties with Moscow following the Russian invasion of Ukraine have complicated matters further.

Latvia and Estonia left a Chinese-backed forum aimed at boosting relations with Eastern European countries following China’s boosting of its relations with Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia over its attack on Ukraine and has condemned economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.

Russia's struggles in Ukraine have meanwhile refocused attention on China's possible military intentions toward Taiwan. That has prompted a new emphasis on the island's fighting forces and technology to thwart Chinese aggression.