China issues total ban on synthetic cannabinoids

Authorities said 1,047 types of new psychoactive substances had appeared as of the end of 2020, of which about 450 were found in the last five years.

Between 2018 and 2020, about 300 cases of what is locally known as “Natasha” synthetic cannabinoids were uncovered in Xinjiang, while more than 300 fluroroketamine cases were found in the southern region of Guangxi, officials said.

Last year, Shandong narcotics authorities uncovered the large-scale manufacturing and trafficking of synthetic cannabinoids involving 13 provinces and over 40 cities, officials said. They said 360 kilograms (790 pounds) of synthetic cannabinoids were seized.

“The problem of new psychoactive substances has been fierce, posing severe challenges to the narcotics control work of all countries and the world. It is also a new situation and new problem and new challenge to China,” Deng Ming, deputy director of the National Narcotics Control Commission, said at a news conference.

The ban did not specify penalties but China regularly executes people found guilty in drug cases.

Deng Ming, deputy director of China's National Narcotics Control Commission, center removes his mask for a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. China on Tuesday said it will add all synthetic cannabinoids to its list of banned drugs, in what it described as a first in the world, to curb their manufacturing, trafficking and abuse. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

An attendee takes a photo of the press conference held by China's National Narcotics Control Commission in Beijing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. China on Tuesday said it will add all synthetic cannabinoids to its list of banned drugs, in what it described as a first in the world, to curb their manufacturing, trafficking and abuse. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Deng Ming, deputy director of China's National Narcotics Control Commission, second from right walks out with another man after attending a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. China on Tuesday said it will add all synthetic cannabinoids to its list of banned drugs, in what it described as a first in the world, to curb their manufacturing, trafficking and abuse. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan