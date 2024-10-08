China imposes provisional tariffs on European brandy after EU approves tariffs on Chinese EVs

Chinese drinkers may pay more for Remy Martin and other European brandies after the government announced provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on Tuesday
Nation & World
9 minutes ago
X

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese drinkers may pay more for Remy Martin and other European brandies after the government announced provisional tariffs of 30.6% to 39% on Tuesday, four days after a majority of European Union countries approved duties on electric vehicles made in China.

The tit-for-tat move potentially gives Chinese negotiators leverage in talks with the EU on reducing or eliminating the tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs, which would take effect at the end of this month.

The brandy tariffs are provisional and require importers to make a deposit with the Chinese customs agency for the amount of the tariff, starting Friday.

The announcement follows a preliminary finding by China's Commerce Ministry in late August that European brandy was being dumped in China, threatening “substantial damage” to domestic producers.

In Other News
1
Florida braces for Hurricane Milton as communities recover from Helene...
2
Middle East latest: Israeli military says it killed a senior Hezbollah...
3
What to know about Hurricane Milton as it moves toward Florida's Gulf...
4
No evidence of major fuel spill on Samoan reef where New Zealand navy...
5
Judge and Rodón unable to deliver as Yankees drop Game 2 to Royals in...