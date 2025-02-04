China imposes 15% tariffs on coal, LNG in response to Trump's tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter tariffs against the U.S. on multiple products.
The government said that it would implement 15% tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars.
The 10% tariff that President Donald Trump ordered on China was set to go into effect Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.
