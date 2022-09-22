China envoy vows 'fight' over alleged Xinjiang rights abuses

Xu acknowledged, in a somewhat unusual admission: “Of course, the human rights situation in Xinjiang is in a process of further improving and making more efforts,” before adding, “but there is no such thing as the massive violation of human rights as claimed by the Xinjiang report.”

He said China is looking for “exchange, dialogue and cooperation” and hopes to “learn from the beneficial measures taken by other countries in the world” on human rights. But Xu also insisted unspecified “human rights disasters” perpetrated by Western countries should be investigated, too.

In the waning minutes of her last day in office on Aug. 31, the office of Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, issued a report accusing China of serious human rights violations against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. It called on the world community to give "urgent attention" to the situation in Xinjiang.

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion.