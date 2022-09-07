China earthquake deaths rise to 74 as lockdown anger grows

In all, 65 million Chinese in 33 cities, including seven provincial capitals, are currently under varying levels of lockdown. The government is also discouraging domestic travel during the Mid-Autumn Festival on Saturday and the weeklong National Holiday at the start of October.

Outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.

Monday's quake was centered in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau roughly 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Chengdu, where tectonic plates grind up against each other.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers using helicopter to transfer injured villagers following an earthquake in Detuo Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Authorities in southwestern China's Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed dozens of people in outlying areas. (Shen Bohan/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers transfer an injured resident through a damaged road following an earthquake in Ziyachang Village of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Authorities in southwestern China's Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed dozens of people in outlying areas. (Wei Hong/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, soldiers help villagers to evacuate from a damaged mountain road following an earthquake in Detuo Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sept. 6, 2022. Authorities in southwestern China's Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed dozens of people in outlying areas. (Shen Bohan/Xinhua via AP)