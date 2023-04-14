China defense minister to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow

Officially, however, China remains neutral in the conflict and has yet to offer a full-throated endorsement of Russia's actions.

While Moscow and Beijing have said they would increase contacts between their militaries and stage more joint sea and air patrols and drills, the Chinese foreign minister said Friday that China would not be helping Russia with weapons, as the U.S. and other Western allies have feared.

“Sino-Russian military relations have continued to operate at a high level, and new progress has been made,” Tan was quoted as saying in a ministry news release announcing Li's visit.

The “China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era” has been enriched by “strategic communication, joint exercises and practical cooperation” at the military level, Tan said.

Military power in China is concentrated in the ruling Communist Party's Military Affairs Commission led by Xi and two vice chairs.

An aerospace engineer by training, Li is under U.S. sanctions over Chinese purchases of Russian fighter jets and air defense missiles. He was appointed minister in March at the annual meeting of China's ceremonial legislature.