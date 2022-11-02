China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

In Zhengzhou, everyone in the industrial zone will be tested every day for the coronavirus, the Airport District said. It did not say how many people might be affected.

Areas throughout China tightened restrictions on movement and canceled airline flights last month after new infections surged following the weeklong National Day holiday.

Residents of many parts of the Xinjiang region in the northwest were barred from leaving their homes in August and September. People in Urumqi and other cities who said they had run out of food and medicine posted appeals for help on social media.

Thousands of employees left the Foxconn Technology Group factory starting in mid-October after complaints people who contracted the virus received no treatment. Some accused the company of failing to enforce measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Foxconn said Sunday it was using “closed loop management,” an official term for employees living at their workplace and avoiding contact with the outside. The company said ill employees were being treated but did not say if new infections still were occurring.

Also this week, visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily barred from leaving as part of virus testing the city government said Tuesday had extended to 439,000 people. The city health agency said visitors on Monday tested negative and were allowed to leave.

Last week, 1.3 million residents of Shanghai’s downtown Yangpu district were ordered to stay at home while they were tested.

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong