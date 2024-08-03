China beats Puerto Rico in Olympic women's hoops, puts itself in contention to advance to quarters

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Li Meng scored 18 points and China topped Puerto Rico 80-58 on Saturday in the Olympic women's basketball tournament to keep its chances alive of reaching the quarterfinals.

Now China will have to wait until Sunday to see if it advances to the elimination round. The top two teams in each group as well as the next best two squads will advance to Paris for the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The tiebreaker to determine the final two slots is point differential. China has a point differential of minus-1 points in its three games.