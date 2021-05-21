China authorities name 105 apps for improper data practices

Provisions outlining how apps should collect personal information came into effect May 1. They hold app makers accountable for excessive data collection and collection of information without users’ consent.

The internet watchdog earlier ordered security apps developed by Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding to stop gathering information from users without their consent.

Technology companies in China are facing increasingly harsh scrutiny as authorities seek to counter the influence of giant companies like Alibaba and Tencent.

The broad range of services they provide, from payments and e-commerce to gaming and messaging has made them ubiquitous in everyday life.

Earlier this year, authorities imposed a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba for violations of anti-monopoly rules. Food delivery company Meituan is currently under investigation for alleged anticompetitive behavior.

Dozens of other internet companies including Baidu, Tencent and ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing have also been fined for not properly disclosing investments or acquisitions.

A woman speaks on her phone near the logo for Douyin in Beijing on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. China's internet watchdog said Friday, May 21, 2021 it had found Bytedance's Douyin, Microsoft Bing, LinkedIn and 102 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan