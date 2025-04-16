China appoints new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with the US

China appointed a new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with the U.S. The government said Wednesday that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen, who participated in the trade negotiations for the 2020 trade deal between the China and the U.S. The world’s two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other’s goods since the U.S. raised tariffs on dozens of countries