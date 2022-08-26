China adds postscript to 'Minions' showing crime doesn't pay

One says that Wild Knuckles, an older, mentor-like villain to the young Gru, was later bundled off to prison for 20 years. Before the credits, he simply drives off into a suburban horizon.

The postscript for Gru says he gives up evil, joins the good guys and, in his biggest accomplishment, is the father of three daughters.

Chinese movie bloggers pointed out the added postscripts in social media posts, drawing varying reactions. Some people said the additions were an overreaction to what is an animated comedy. Others said they demonstrated correct values, especially for kids.

“I think the ending with positive energy doesn’t have to exist at all,” said one cinema goer, Jenny Jian. “It’s totally unnecessary.”

Positive energy is a catch phrase that emerged in China about a decade ago and has been promoted by the Communist Party to push for uplifting messages from the media and the arts, according to the China Media Project, which monitors media trends.

The China Film Administration, which oversees the film board, did not respond to faxed questions. The distributors, China Film Co, and Huaxia Film Distribution Co., did not respond to emails.

China doesn't have a film rating system that assesses a movie's suitability for different audiences. Instead, authorities ask producers to delete or alter what they consider inappropriate before movies are approved for release.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” which has taken in 114 million yuan ($17 million) at the box since opening in China on Aug. 19, is hardly the first time Chinese authorities have altered a movie's end.

In “Peppermint,” a 2018 movie about a vigilante, the main character is handcuffed to a hospital bed. A sympathetic detective slips her a key and, in the final scene, the bed is empty with the handcuffs swinging open on its railing.

The truncated Chinese version ends with her still in bed, before she gets the key.

___

Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing face mask walks by variety of Universal animation movie Minions toy figures on display for sale at the Chinese toy maker POP Mart store in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing face mask walks by variety of Universal animation movie Minions toy figures on display for sale at the Chinese toy maker POP Mart store in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A child holding a Minions themed umbrella stands in front of a globe with Universal branding outside the Universal Studio Beijing theme park in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption A child holding a Minions themed umbrella stands in front of a globe with Universal branding outside the Universal Studio Beijing theme park in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Visitors to a cinema showing the latest "Minions: The Rise of Gru" movie get their tickets checked in Beijing Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Visitors to a cinema showing the latest "Minions: The Rise of Gru" movie get their tickets checked in Beijing Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Visitors to the Universal Studio Beijing theme park look at memorabilia for the latest "Minions: The Rise of Gru" movie in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Visitors to the Universal Studio Beijing theme park look at memorabilia for the latest "Minions: The Rise of Gru" movie in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Combined Shape Caption Visitors to a cinema showing the latest Minions: The Rise of Gru movie pass by an event room with the Minions theme in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Chinese viewers of the latest hit Minions movie are getting an added postscript that reinforces a message: Crime doesn't pay. Foreign films have long been targeted for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Combined Shape Caption Visitors to a cinema showing the latest Minions: The Rise of Gru movie pass by an event room with the Minions theme in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Chinese viewers of the latest hit Minions movie are getting an added postscript that reinforces a message: Crime doesn't pay. Foreign films have long been targeted for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan