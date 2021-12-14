Chile sees migrant crossings rise ahead of presidential vote

“We have relatives here in Chile who told us that we had to go before Dec. 19, because if the one who won the first round (Kast) wins again, he will close all borders,” said Rayber Rodríguez, a Venezuelan traveling with his wife and daughter.

Tatiana Castro, a Colombian who also crossed into Chile through the desert, put it bluntly. “We had to cross right now for fear that they would send us back.”

She said people “do not know how hard it is, that we have to go through many countries and across many borders where it is hard for us, we have to endure hunger… cold weather.”

The border has been guarded for months by the police and the army, though migrants cross using different paths in the desert in plain sight. The border area was empty until few years ago. Now it looks like the transit area of a train terminal.

Once in Chilean territory, migrants are not detained. Some keep walking to the closest city while others turn themselves in to authorities so they can start a process that might help them to regularize their immigration status.

Colchane, a Chilean town near the border with fewer than 1,600 inhabitants, mostly Indigenous Aymara, has seen a constant flow of migrants in recent months. Sometimes the migrants outnumber the local population.

“We can’t take it anymore”, said Nicolás Mamani Gómez, who wants Kast to win, so “no more immigrants will come.”

Some of the migrants walk further after crossing the border and make it to the city of Iquique.

There, some of the migrants have been living in public parks and beaches. And not all the residents are happy. A few weeks ago, some locals attacked a camp where Venezuelans were staying and burned their belongings.

Virginia Carrasco, a 30 years-old Venezuelan, crossed the desert and entered into Chile with her three children — 11 and 8 years old, and a baby of six months — looking for a better life.

Carrasco said she wants a better health care system for them.

“In Venezuela’s hospitals you get nothing,” she said, as she dragged a cart filled with suitcases, bags and backpacks. “There are people who have died because they cannot get medicine or doctors. I expect a better quality of life for my children in Chile, that’s why I came here.”

____

Luna reported from Santiago, Chile.

Caption Migrants cross a stream after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, near Colchane, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrant Rayber Rodriguez holds his daughter as he talks with a Chilean police officer, after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, near Colchane, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrants try to catch candy thrown from a Christmas truck as they stand outside their tents, where they live in Iquique streets, Chile, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Migrants rest in a tent at a government camp after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, Chile, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrant Magdelis Alejos' daughter rests her head on her mother after the police told the family to break up the camp that they has set up on the seashore in El Morro, a neighborhood of Iquique, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Migrants walk on the field after crossing into Chile from the Bolivian border near Colchane, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrant Karla Gonzalez' daughter sits on a toy chair outside her home that her family built on squatted land at La Mula neighborhood of Alto Hospicio, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A Venezuelan migrant holds his dog as he tries to hitch a ride to Iquique, on a highway between Huara and Colchane, Chile, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrant children cry after the police told the family to break up the camp they has set up on the seashore in El Morro, a neighborhood of Iquique, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrant Jose Rodriguez kisses his wife as they line up to board a government bus to Iquique, at a government camp after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, Chile, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A chilean police officer checks papers as migrants aboard a minibus wait to leave after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, near Colchane, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A Venezuelan migrant child raises a toy at the police after her family was told to break up the camp along the seashore where they are living in El Morro, a neighborhood of Iquique, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A migrant walks in a field after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, near Colchane, Chile, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption Venezuelan migrants line up to enter a government camp after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, in Colchane, Chile, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix