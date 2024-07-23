Children among dozens killed in mudslides in a remote area of southern Ethiopia

Most of the victims were buried in a mudslide on Monday morning as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day.

Five people have been pulled alive from the mud, Ayele said.

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister, due to the accident," he said.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Landslides are common during Ethiopia's rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.