Chiefs rout stumbling Steelers 36-10 to clinch AFC West

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 159 yards with a late fourth-quarter touchdown for Pittsburgh, along with throwing an interception and losing a fumble. Najee Harris added 93 yards rushing, but most of that came with the game out of reach.

The Chiefs were crushed by a COVID-19 outbreak early in the week, but they managed to get Tyreek Hill and several other players cleared in time for kickoff. They were still missing Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and two other starters, though, after the trio was unable to test out of protocols Sunday morning.

It didn't matter.

After watching the Chargers improbably lose to the Texans earlier Sunday, the Chiefs — who began the season 3-4 — knew they merely had to beat inconsistent and offensively challenged Pittsburgh to wrap up another division title.

They made it look easy on both sides of the ball.

The Chiefs went 73 yards on their opening possession with Edwards-Helaire bouncing off Robert Spillane for the touchdown. Pringle scored his first TD after Roethlisberger was picked off on a flea-flicker. Mecole Hardman also hauled in a touchdown throw from Mahomes, and fill-in kicker Elliott Fry hit a 44-yard field goal for a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Steelers at that point? Two punts, a pick, a turnover on downs, a missed field goal at the end of the half.

They started the second half watching Diontae Johnson fumble the ball away, too. The Chiefs tacked on another TD when Mahomes found Pringle in the back of the end zone, putting the game away by midway through the third quarter.

INJURIES

Chiefs: Edwards-Helaire left after two carries to start the second half. ... FS Tyrann Mathieu left in the fourth quarter with a quad injury. He had been hobbled while in coverage earlier in the third quarter.

COVID-19 CASES

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton and RT Lucas Niang were activated from the COVID-19 list along with Kelce on Saturday in hopes they would test out of protocol by kickoff; none did. Fry handled kicking duties with Harrison Butker in the protocol, and Johnny Townsend handled punting duties for his brother, Tommy Townsend, who also tested positive.

The Steelers were missing LB Devin Bush and four other backups to positive COVID-19 tests.

UP NEXT

The Steelers return home to face Cleveland next Monday night.

The Chiefs visit Cincinnati on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, slips past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Taco Charlton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores as Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith is introduced before the start of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates as he scores scoring on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, left, catches a touchdown pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) and safety Juan Thornhill (22) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)