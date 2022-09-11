springfield-news-sun logo
Chiefs' Reid takes over kicking duties after Butker injury

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks an extra point against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Updated 41 minutes ago
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has added kicking duties to his resume

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has added kicking duties to his resume.

Reid was called into action after kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle on a kickoff in the first quarter Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Butker was taken off the field on a cart, but later returned to the sideline.

Reid made his first extra point attempt, but missed his second after the Chiefs took a 20-6 lead in the second quarter. He also boomed two kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Chiefs experimented with Reid at kicker during camp and he made an extra point in a preseason game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

