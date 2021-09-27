Chiefs' Reid released from hospital, plans to see team soon

“I'm just looking forward to him getting back in the building,” Bieniemy said.

The Chiefs did not provide any details about Reid's illness, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his coach “seemed fine on the sideline" and that he “came in and talked to us and seemed fine” after the game.

Asked what Reid said afterward, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire replied: “Pretty much it’s not going to be over the top as far as him getting on us. We know what we did wrong. We know what we need to get corrected.”

“He came and told us — it’s not necessarily going to be all right, but it’s things that we can get fixed that can make it all right. That’s what we need to go in and handle tomorrow. That’s what it is,” Edwards-Helaire added. “Watch the film tonight, see what we can get corrected, come in tomorrow and handle our business.”

___

Caption Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga