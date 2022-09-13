Chiefs' Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries

“It was a little loose. That's what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said. “It's part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that's unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I'd tell you that, too. It's not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

The Cardinals have a unique natural grass field that essentially sits on a tray, allowing it to be slid out from under the domed stadium when it's used for concerts and other events. It also gives the surface an opportunity to be in the sun.