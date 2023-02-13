Chiefs' Mahomes comes up limping in first half of Super Bowl

Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain against Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs when a Jaguars defender landed on him. He received treatment the following week and limped his way through an AFC title win over Cincinnati.

The All-Pro quarterback has said all week that his ankle was feeling much better than it did before the Bengals game. And he was moving around on it well in the Super Bowl, scrambling for a big gain early and buying time to make throws.