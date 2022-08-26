Chiefs honor Dawson, beat Packers 17-10 in preseason finale

Mahomes allowed the clock to run out but the delay-of-game penalty was announced not on his No. 15 but on No. 16, the number that Dawson wore during his playing days. It was among the many tributes to the Chiefs icon and longtime NFL broadcaster, who died this week at the age of 87.

“Obviously, we’re praying for his family,” Mahomes said, “but he did so much to impact the Kansas City community and this organization. We wanted to do something, a little token to show our appreciation."

Mahomes, who had an excellent first two preseason games, never took a snap before joining Travis Kelce and other Chiefs stars on the sideline. Other starters, such as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, were done after a couple of snaps.

Most of the work went to those competing for the last few jobs, which must be decided before Tuesday's deadline for teams to cut rosters to 53 players. Isaih Pacheco capped a strong rookie camp for Kansas City with 52 yards rushing, while veteran Ronald Jones ran for 43 yards in his last-ditch effort at securing a job.

The Packers were also sifting through the last couple of jobs, including the running back spot behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Goodson got the bulk of the work as he tries to beat out Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams for the job.

INJURIES

Packers: WR Christian Watson (knee surgery) did not play, which means the 34th overall pick in the draft will go into the season without any NFL game action. ... S Innis Gaines and TE Alize Mack left with hamstring injuries.

Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie, one of the Kansas City's two first-round picks, was placed in the concussion protocol in the first quarter. ... WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) caught passes from Mahomes during pregame warmups, a sign he could be ready for Week 1. Smith-Schuster has missed more than a week of practice.

UP NEXT

The Packers visit NFC North-rival Minnesota to open their season Sept. 11.

The Chiefs visit the Arizona Cardinals for their opener the same day.

