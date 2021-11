Chiefs edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in defensive slugfest

More than any quarterback or offense, the difference in the first half was Green Bay's special teams.

Mason Crosby yanked a 40-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter. He had a 37-yarder blocked in the second period. And when the Packers punted later in the half, one of their downfield blockers accidentally touched the ball with his toe and the Chiefs recovered, eventually turning it into a chip-shot field-goal.

The Packers nearly did the same thing when Amari Rodgers muffed another punt early in the second half.

The officials weren't a whole lot better. They whiffed on the first-half punt — it took the Chiefs challenging the call for it to be reversed — and referee Shawn Smith had to stop the game numerous times to adjust the clock.

It probably would have ruined any offensive flow had the Chiefs and Packers not done it on their own.

The Chiefs, whose high-flying offense has turned heads on the way to three straight AFC title games, went three-and-out on their first two drives of the second half. The Packers also went three-and-out to start the second half, then watched as Love got sacked by Tyrann Mathieu on third down to force a punt on their next possession.

Green Bay finally put together a solid drive early in the fourth quarter, when Love completed seven straight passes. But after back-to-back incompletions, Love threw a pass toward Davante Adams — who was back from his own positive COVID-19 test last week — that was picked off by L'Jarius Sneed near the Kansas City goal line.

The Packers scored on their next drive, but the Chiefs made sure it happened too late to matter.

SUPPORT FOR A-ROD

There was plenty of support for Rodgers in the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. Not only were No. 12 jerseys plentiful, one fan held a sign that read, "We Stand With Rodgers." The embattled quarterback has been sharply criticized for claiming to be "immunized' against COVID-19 despite never getting vaccinated. Rodgers also drew the ire of many this week for a free-wheeling interview in which he claimed to be "in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now."

INJURIES

Packers: CB Eric Stokes left in the first quarter with a knee injury. DL Kenny Clark had to be helped off with a sore back in the second quarter, and LG Jon Runyan joined him in the locker room with an illness a few minutes later.

Chiefs: RT Lucas Niang hurt his ribs in the first half. He was already starting in place of Mike Remmers (knee), forcing third-stringer Andrew Wylie to finish the game.

UP NEXT

Green Bay returns home to face Seattle on Sunday.

Kansas City visits Las Vegas on Sunday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, is pulled down by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, right, is unable to intercept a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) recovers a blocked field goal attempt by the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles past Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal attempt during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) and linebacker Willie Gay (50) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is congratulated by fullback Michael Burton (45) and tight end Blake Bell (81) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, catches a touchdown pass as Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption A fan holds a sign in support of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel