Chiefs and DT Chris Jones agree to framework of 5-year deal worth $95M guaranteed, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones had agreed on the framework of a five-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones agreed late Saturday on the framework of a five-year contract that includes $95 million guaranteed and keeps the All-Pro defensive tackle off the free agent market, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details of the contract were still being finalized.

Jones, who turns 30 in July, will become one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, just behind the $34 million average annual salary that is being earned by San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa. The deal eclipses the $31.6 million average of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, who had long represented the financial benchmark for a defensive player.

His agents, Michael and Jason Katz, tweeted congratulations in a post on X, formally known as Twitter, to "the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history."

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Ethiopia's Tigray region is now peaceful, but extreme hunger afflicts...
2
Ethiopia's Tigray region is now peaceful, but extreme hunger afflicts...
3
Duke's Kyle Filipowski denies intentionally tripping UNC's Harrison...
4
Ryan, No. 7 North Carolina turn back No. 9 Duke 84-79 to claim outright...
5
Flyers coach John Tortorella reluctantly leaves bench after being...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top