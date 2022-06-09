Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn in the rain before the fatal shot.

Defense lawyers said the shooting was not “murder but an unfortunate tragedy” during a volatile situation.

“Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death,” Matt Borgula and Mark Dodge said in a written statement.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he would recommend Schurr be fired, though he is entitled to a hearing and the ultimate decision would be up to the city manager. Schurr has been on leave since the shooting.

Becker said he consulted experts from outside Michigan about the use of force in the case. He informed Lyoya's parents about the charge before holding a news conference and also sent a letter in Swahili, their native language.

Across the state in Detroit, Peter Lyoya watched the announcement with his lawyer, Ven Johnson, and said he was pleased with the decision.

“We strongly believed there was no justice in America, until today,” Peter Lyoya said. “What I want is the final justice for my son."

Another family lawyer, Ben Crump, said the murder charge was the right call, adding: “Officer Schurr must be held accountable.”

Schurr turned himself in and was being held at a jail outside Kent County ahead of a court appearance Friday.

His personnel file shows no complaints of excessive force but much praise for traffic stops and foot chases that led to arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

Black community activists had accused Becker, a Republican, of being too close to police and urged him to give the case to the Michigan attorney general, a Democrat, to avoid even the appearance of a conflict. But the prosecutor declined.

“Everybody thinks prosecutors are an arm or just a branch of police. And we're not,” Becker told reporters. “We are our own entity. We have a duty to enforce the law. We work a lot with them but we don’t work for them.”

Grand Rapids, population about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The shooting turned into an immediate crisis for Winstrom, who was a commander in Chicago before taking charge in Grand Rapids early in March. Over Becker's objections, he released video from four different sources on April 13.

At a community forum that same month, Winstrom said he wanted to put more emphasis on officers knowing how to turn down the heat during tense situations.

“This is going to be a difficult time for the police department,” he said after the murder charge was announced. “We’ll get through it.”

Lyoya's killing by an officer came after numerous others in recent years involving Black people, including George Floyd, whose killing in Minneapolis sparked a national reckoning on race;Daunte Wright, who was shot during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis; Andre Hill, who was killed in Columbus, Ohio; and Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed in North Carolina.

Robert Womack, a Kent County commissioner who is Black, said bystander video of Lyoya's death was critical in the prosecutor's decision to charge Schurr. The officer wore a body camera, but it didn't capture the shooting and was found on the ground, possibly dislodged during the struggle.

Womack wondered “how many Black lives have been lost in the past without justice” because of a lack of video.

“Days like this show we can believe in a process,” he said of the justice system.

___

White reported from Detroit. Corey Williams in Detroit and Don Babwin in Chicago contributed.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Patrick Lyoya. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday, June 9, 2022, against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following an intense physical struggle recorded on a bystander's phone. (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Patrick Lyoya. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday, June 9, 2022, against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following an intense physical struggle recorded on a bystander's phone. (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE -Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) Credit: Emily Rose Bennett Credit: Emily Rose Bennett Combined Shape Caption FILE -Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) Credit: Emily Rose Bennett Credit: Emily Rose Bennett

Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker speaks during a press conference at the Grand Rapids Police Department, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption FILE - Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker speaks during a press conference at the Grand Rapids Police Department, Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, reacts during the funeral for her son Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption FILE - Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, reacts during the funeral for her son Patrick Lyoya at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce Thursday, June, 9, 2022 whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse Combined Shape Caption Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP) Credit: Cory Morse Credit: Cory Morse

Combined Shape Caption Peter Lyoya, father of Patrick Lyoya, who was killed with a shot to the back of the Black man's head is seen in attorney Ven Johnson's office, Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption Peter Lyoya, father of Patrick Lyoya, who was killed with a shot to the back of the Black man's head is seen in attorney Ven Johnson's office, Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption From left, interpreter Israel Siku, Peter Lyoya, and attorney Ven Johnson watch, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Detroit as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption From left, interpreter Israel Siku, Peter Lyoya, and attorney Ven Johnson watch, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Detroit as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Combined Shape Caption From left, interpreter Israel Siku, Peter Lyoya, and attorney Ven Johnson watch, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Detroit as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Combined Shape Caption From left, interpreter Israel Siku, Peter Lyoya, and attorney Ven Johnson watch, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Detroit as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio