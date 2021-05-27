'Chicka Chicka Boom Boom' illustrator Lois Ehlert dies at 86

In 1990, she was given a Caldecott Honor as the author and illustrator of “Color Zoo,” which uses basic triangles, rectangles, squares and circles to create images of animals in oversaturated oranges, purples and greens. Its only words are the names of the shapes and creatures themselves.

Ehlert was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and graduated from Milwaukee's Layton School of Art. She worked in graphic design before she began illustrating children's books in her 50s, starting with 1987's “Growing Vegetable Soup.”

Her other books include 1988's “Planting a Rainbow,” 1989's “Eating the Alphabet” and 2001's “Waiting for Wings.”