Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead

A student skips as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A student skips as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Chicago students have returned to classrooms after the nation’s third-largest school district canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago students returned to classrooms Wednesday after the nation's third-largest school district canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols.

But members of the Chicago Teachers Union have until Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to approve the agreement or refuse in hopes of restarting talks with the city.

Leaders of the union made the tentative agreement on Monday and have urged members to accept it, acknowledging that teachers didn't get initial demands including widespread coronavirus testing and a districtwide commitment to use remote learning during a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Union President Jesse Sharkey acknowledged on Monday that the agreement “wasn’t a home run" but was “as much as we could get right now."

Chicago's struggles to keep educating children during the omicron variant's surge are similar to those faced by districts across the country, but the latest high-profile fight between teachers and Mayor Lori Lightfoot forced attention from the White House and governor's office.

The union, which voted last week to revert to online instruction, told teachers not to show up to schools starting Jan. 5 while talks took place

Lightfoot, a Democrat, repeatedly refused to agree to remote learning districtwide. She also opposed teachers' demands for a testing program that could randomly test all students unless their parents opted out.

Students walk outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students walk outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student walks outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student walks outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student crosses the street after she was dropped off at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student crosses the street after she was dropped off at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students fill the lobby outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students fill the lobby outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A person enters Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A person enters Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student runs ahead as he and his parent or guardian arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student runs ahead as he and his parent or guardian arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students wearing masks fill the lobby of Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students wearing masks fill the lobby of Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Joshua Lopez, a senior at Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, enters the school on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Joshua Lopez, a senior at Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, enters the school on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students walk outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students walk outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student wearing a mask sits in the lobby of Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A student wearing a mask sits in the lobby of Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on the first day back to school, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Chicago schools will offer more COVID-19 testing and have standards to close school related to infection rates, but the cost of a bitter union battle and five days of missed schools has parents and union members questioning if it was worth it. (Pat Nabong /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A man adjusts a boy's face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A man adjusts a boy's face mask as they arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Students and parents arrive at Jordan Community Public School in Rogers Park on the North Side, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 in Chicago. Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday after a week away while the Chicago Public Schools district and the Chicago Teachers Union negotiated stronger COVID-19 protections. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

