Chicago Sky still competitive after massive changes since winning 2021 WNBA title

While it would be easy from outside the Sky's locker room to look at a win like Sunday’s as one they could rally around, coach James Wade would disagree. The coach said his players already had belief in themselves.

‘‘We’ve been confident like this the entire season,’’ Wade said, adding that a victory like that "doesn’t add anything. It just reinforces sentiments, but it doesn’t add confidence for us.’’

As the team builds chemistry, Copper stressed playing good defense is key for the Sky.

“Hang our hats on defense, that’s something we can control,” she said. “You can’t control the shots going in, you can control our effort. Control the way we disrupt and defend.”

Wade hasn't changed his coaching philosophy since taking over the Sky in 2019, emphasizing team over individual and focusing on defense.

“This is really a team sport. Individuals don't make teams,” Wade said. “They can make them better if they are willing to sacrifice for each other.”

The Sky were fourth in this week's AP WNBA power poll. Las Vegas was the top choice for the fourth straight week. Connecticut and New York followed them. Washington and Los Angeles were fifth and sixth. Dallas, Atlanta and Phoenix were next. Indiana, Minnesota and Seattle rounded out the list.

GRINER WATCH

Griner heads to Texas for two games against Dallas. The games will serve as a homecoming for the Phoenix, who hails from the Houston area. Baylor coach Nicki Collen, who was very vocal during Griner's detainment in Russia, said she'll be at the game Wednesday with her team. Collen took over the Bears program in 2021.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Alyssa Thomas averaged nearly a triple-double this past week with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 9.7 assists to help the Connecticut Sun go 3-0. Other players that received votes included Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Breanna Stewart of New York and A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Las Vegas at Connecticut, Tuesday and Thursday. A rematch of the WNBA Finals from last season, the Aces and Sun are the top two teams in the standings so far this season. Las Vegas is unbeaten and Connecticut has just one loss.

___

