Chicago police charge man who infiltrated SWAT training

Brown said investigators believe the man grabbed at least two guns from a table and pointed them at officers. He said the guns did not contain live ammunition — they were either empty or contained munitions, such as pellets that are used for training exercises. Pellets sting but do not cause serious injury or death.

Brown said he did not know if the man attempted to shoot any officers — mainly tactical officers assigned to specialized units and a few uniformed officers assigned to City Hall or to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home.

An officer who was not shot but suffered an ankle injury was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez