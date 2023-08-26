Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Additional details were expected to be released on Friday night, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said in a social media post.

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of "technical issues," according to the team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
China sends aircraft and vessels toward Taiwan days after US approves...
2
Fukushima residents react cautiously after start of treated water...
3
Purdy runs for a TD before Chargers backups roll past 49ers 23-12
4
Arizona's Pham robbed of homer by fan who stole the ball from Steer
5
Schoolkids in 8 states can now eat free school meals, advocates urge...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top