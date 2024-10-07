Chicago mayor names new school board after entire panel resigns amid a fight over district control

Rather than step into the fray, all seven members announced their resignations on Friday — a stunning move during the tenure of a mayor who has touted his experience with schools and education equity in the largely low income district. The outgoing members, whose resignations will take effect at the end of the month, were handpicked by Johnson in 2023, months after he took office. They haven't said publicly why they are resigning.

“I’m confident that these new candidates will work to lead CPS into the world class school system that our children deserve,” Johnson said during a news conference Monday at a South Side church led by Bishop Larry Trotter, an influential Black Chicago pastor who has praised Johnson and his efforts in education..

Many of the new appointments won't last long, as Chicago is poised to hold its first school board elections next month, installing a 21-member hybrid board of elected and mayor-appointed members until 2027, when it will be fully elected.

The shakeup comes as contract talks between the city and the powerful teachers union have stalled. The district has offered 4% raises this year, and between 4% and 5% raises in each of the next three years, while the union has sought 9% annual raises.

After the Democratic-led Legislature rejected Johnson's requests for more state funding earlier this year, he pitched taking out a $300 million short-term, high-interest loan to cover costs. Martinez refused, calling it fiscally irresponsible. The district has been considering furloughs and other budget cuts for the current year, though details have not been finalized.

The school board passes the roughly 325,000-student district's budget, confirms its CEO, and approves its policies and contracts.

The new seven-person board will remain in place until a 21-person, partially elected board takes over in January.

Before the new board members were announced, protesters in the church waved signs that said “Fire Brandon” and chanted “Not Legit!” in reference to the appointments. They were led out before the mayor started speaking.