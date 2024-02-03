Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is going to have season-ending surgery on his right foot

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is going to have surgery on his right foot, sidelining the high-scoring guard for the rest of the season.
LaVine and his agency, Klutch Sports Group, made the decision in consultation with the team's training and medical staff, the Bulls announced on Saturday. The two-time All-Star is expected to have the surgery next week, and he will be out for four to six months.
LaVine, who turns 29 in March, played in just 25 games this season. He averaged 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.
