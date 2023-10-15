Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields leaves game against Vikings with right hand injury

Credit: AP

17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday's game against Minnesota in the second half with a right hand injury.

Fields got hurt when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter. Chicago punted on the next play, and Tyson Bagent entered the game when the Bears got the ball back.

The Bears said Fields would not return to the game. He was sacked four times before he left.

The Bears also lost right guard Nate Davis to an ankle injury in the first half.

It was Bagent's NFL debut. He signed with the team after he went undrafted following a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University.

The 23-year-old Bagent was sacked and fumbled on his third play from scrimmage. Minnesota linebacker Jordan Hicks returned the fumble 42 yards for a touchdown.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

