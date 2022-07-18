springfield-news-sun logo
Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title

Chez Reavie watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title.

Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout.

The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points.

With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons. He also won the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.

Reavie had four birdies and two bogeys Sunday. Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

Reavie birdied the par-5 12th and made his last birdie on the par-4 16th, holing a 15-footer after his flop approach hit a seam in the grass and shot forward. He got up-and-down for par from a greenside bunker on the par-3 17th, holing a 5-footer, and tapped in for par on the par-4 18th.

Noren had a 14-point round. The Swede is a 10-time winner on the European tour who joined the PGA Tour in 2018.

Martin Laird was third at 38 after a seven-point day. Mark Hubbard followed at 37, and Scott Gutschewski at 35.

