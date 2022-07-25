springfield-news-sun logo
X

Chess-playing robot breaks child’s finger at Moscow event

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Russian media have reported that a chess-playing robot broke the finger of a seven-year-old boy during the Moscow Chess Open tournament

MOSCOW (AP) — Are robots already starting to turn on humans?

A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its seven-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.”

A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy’s pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move.

Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.

He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.

In Other News
1
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her
2
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
3
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event
4
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case to be exonerated
5
Italy opens humanitarian corridor for 300 Afghan refugees
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top