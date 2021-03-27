Chen wins 3rd straight worlds, beating Olympic champ Hanyu

Besides, Chen had to await Hanyu's performance, which was, for the Japanese star, rather pedestrian. He opened up on two jumps, had sloppy landings on others, and seemed to know it was not nearly enough when he shook his head before taking a bow and leaving the ice.

Kagiyama couldn't sit still awaiting his marks after a personal best by 11 points in which he landed three quads and, despite a couple of bobbles, was a solid second to Chen in the free skate. Kagiyama leaped and ran in place in the kiss-and-cry zone, then sat and practically danced in his seat as the magnitude of his achievement hit home.

Hamilton won four successive worlds from 1981-84. Since then, three others (Canada's Kurt Browning and Patrick Chan, Russia's Alexei Yagudin) have gotten three in a row.

Chen has not lost a competition since the 2018 Olympics, when perhaps the worst short program of his career doomed him. He rallied with a spectacular free skate to climb from 17th place to fifth.

He's been unmatched since, winning at worlds, nationals, Skate Americas and Grand Prix Finals.

A fourth-place finish for Mikhail Kolyada assured Russia, which is having an outstanding worlds, of three men's spots at Beijing. The United States and Japan also are assured that.

American Jason Brown, who doesn't have the bigger jumps to match the medalists but is masterful at artistry, finished seventh.

Later Saturday is the free dance to finish the first worlds since 2019. Last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

