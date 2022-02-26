Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea, still owns club

Abramovich has invested more than $2 billion in Chelsea, transforming the club into one of the most successful in England. The west London club is currently world and European champion.

“During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC," he said, "I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.”

Abramovich is a former Russian provincial governor and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and became a steel and metals magnate. Now a dual Israeli citizen with a net worth estimated at more than $13 billion, Abramovich has used his fortune to buy Chelsea and homes in London and New York.

Abramovich has not had a British visa since 2018 when a renewal application was taking longer than usual to go through and was withdrawn.

That came at a time when Britain pledged to review the long-term visas of rich Russians in the aftermath of the poisonings of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. Britain blames Russia for the pair’s exposure to a nerve agent, an allegation Moscow denies, and Abramovich is not linked to.

Caption FILE - Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Dec. 19, 2015. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 suddenly handed over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees. The move came after a member of the British parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)