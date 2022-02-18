Chelsea Clinton to launch nonfiction book imprint this fall

“'Welcome to the Big Kids Club' is a reflection of conversations I’ve had with my kids and so many other kids about what it means to have a baby in the family,” Clinton, the mother of three, said in a statement.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this book and the newest ‘Save The’ series. My hope is that young readers and their families will enjoy and learn as much from the books in this series as I have, whether about whale sharks, frogs or more animals that could disappear if we don’t all work together to save them.”