Chavis has big hit, Contreras solid as Pirates top Reds 4-2

With one out in the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes came up with a one-out infield hit and Bryan Reynolds was hit on his left foot by a pitch. Reynolds stayed in the game and scored when Chavis drilled a line drive to left-center that one-hopped the wall for a 3-1 Pittsburgh lead.

Minor held Pittsburgh hitless until Castillo led off the fifth with his ninth homer, a no-doubt line drive into Cincinnati’s left-center field bullpen. The Pirates had gone 14 innings without scoring a run, including Wednesday’s 16-0 loss to the Yankees.

Donovan Solano matched Castillo with a drive to virtually the same spot leading off the bottom of the fifth, his first homer since coming off the injured list on June 21.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Luis Cessa left the game with an apparent injury while pitching to Reynolds in the seventh inning. ... C Tyler Stephenson (broken right thumb) was scheduled to catch Thursday and be the designated hitter on Friday for Triple-A Louisville before possibly being activated on Saturday, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Alexis Diaz (right bicep) could be activated Friday, Bell said.

UP NEXT

Pirates: After a one-day stop in Cincinnati for Thursday's doubleheader, Pittsburgh heads to Milwaukee, where RHP JT Brubaker (2-7, 4.28 ERA) will take the mound to begin a three-game series.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.09) takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras (59) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Jason Delay during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Jason Delay (61) advances to third base on a hit by Ke'Bryan Hayes during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) scores on a two-run double by Michael Chavis during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.