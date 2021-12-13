Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

A federal docket entry on Monday showed that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his current not-guilty plea in the case. These types of notices indicate a defendant is planning to plead guilty. The court system also sent out instructions for media to attend the hearing.

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd's neck as the Black man said he couldn't breathe during a May 25, 2020 arrest. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in the state case.