ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, says he wasn't 'consistently candid'

4 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board.

“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said in a statement Friday.

It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.

