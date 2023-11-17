ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, says he wasn't 'consistently candid'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI said Friday it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board.
“The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the company said in a statement Friday.
It has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately.
