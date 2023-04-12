ChatGPT could return to Italy if OpenAI complies with rules

Under Italy's measures, OpenAI must post information on its website about how and why it processes the personal information of both users and non-users, as well as provide the option to correct or delete that data.

The company will have to rely on consent or “legitimate interest” to use personal data to train ChatGPT's algorithms, the watchdog said.

The Italian regulators had questioned whether there’s a legal basis for OpenAI to collect massive amounts of data used to teach ChatGPT’s algorithms and raised concerns the system could sometimes generate false information about individuals.

San Francisco-based OpenAI also will have to carry out a publicity campaign by May 15 through radio and TV, newspapers and the internet to inform people about how it uses their personal data for training algorithms, Italy's watchdog said.

There's also a requirement to verify users' ages and set up a system to filter out those who are under 13 and teens between 13 and 18 who don't have parental consent.

"Only in that case will the Italian SA (supervisory authority) lift its order that placed a temporary limitation on the processing of Italian users' data .... so that ChatGPT will be available once again from Italy," the watchdog said on its website.