Chasing 80th win, Shiffrin holds big 1st-run lead in slalom

A win would leave Shiffrin two victories short of Lindsey Vonn’s women's record of 82 World Cup wins. Shiffrin could then match her former teammate’s achievement next week, when two slaloms are scheduled in Zagreb, Croatia.

Only Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark won more races than Vonn and Shiffrin, with 86.

Shiffrin already holds the overall record for most wins a single discipline, with 49 in slalom.

Adding to its usual schedule of a GS and a slalom, Semmering this time hosted a giant slalom that was canceled in another Austrian resort, Sölden, in October.

Shiffrin won all three events the previous time the resort near the capital Vienna staged races on three consecutive days, in December 2016.

