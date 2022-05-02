Chase Elliott wins at Dover to snap 26-race winless streak

Martin Truex Jr. spun himself out on the last lap while racing for a top-five finish when he appeared to get boxed out by Chastain. Chastain and Truex argued on pit road after the race.

“We were talking about where we were going to go fishing next week,” Chastain cracked. “I’m racing with champions and I got beat.”

The race was red-flagged Sunday with Hendrick teammates Kyle Larson and Elliott sitting first and second. Elliott controlled the race late and Hendrick now has had all four drivers win a race this season. Elliott was building toward the win after three straight top-10 finishes at Martinsville, Bristol dirt and Talladega.

"Those guys, they’ve been deserving of one for a while," Elliott said. “Glad we could get across the line first. We’ll enjoy it for a few days and go to work next week.”

TIRED OUT

Denny Hamlin, who won the first stage of the race, lost serious ground after a left-front tire wasn’t properly attached to his No. 11 Toyota and rolled down the track. Hamlin apologized this week for posting a crass anti-Asian meme on Twitter.

Hamlin worked his way back into fourth when he connected with Cody Ware and brought out the caution on Lap 242.

Larson also spun on the frontstretch and blew the front and rear right tires on his Chevrolet. AJ Allmendinger also lost a tire.

DOVER FUTURE

Dover wrapped its only NASCAR weekend of the season. The track traditionally held two NASCAR weekends but moved one race date last season to Nashville Superspeedway. Dover hosted one race weekend in 1969 and 1970 and then held two races every season from 1971 to 2020.

Speedway Motorsports bought the track (Dover Motorsports) late last year. Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith worked the Dover gates and greeted fans Monday with the track short-staffed because of the postponement.

“I think it’s a great event and I hope we continue to race there for a long time. It’s definitely a cool place,” Bowman said.

UP NEXT

The Cup Series races next Sunday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Truex is the defending race winner. Toyota is set to celebrate its 1,500th NASCAR race during Darlington’s annual Throwback Weekend.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Chase Elliott (9) drives into his pit stop at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Jason Minto) Credit: Jason Minto Credit: Jason Minto