King Charles III visits Hamburg on final leg of foreign trip

Charles originally planned to visit France first, but anti-government protests in the country led both governments to postpone that part of his trip. The new itinerary put the focus on Germany, where Charles has family roots and the royals have long been the subject of fascination.

In Hamburg, the royal couple are scheduled to visit a memorial to the Kindertransporte, or children’s transports, that resulted in more than 10,000 Jewish children receiving refuge from Nazi Germany in the U.K. 85 years ago.

Charles and Camilla also are set to lay a wreath at the remains of St. Nikolai church to commemorate the more than 30,000 people, mostly German civilians, who were killed in Operation Gomorrah, the Allied bombing of Hamburg in July 1943.

A boat trip and a farewell reception involving musical performances, including by a Beatles cover band and a sea shanty group, will round off the king's visit.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP