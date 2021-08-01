Charles Connor, drummer for Little Richard, dies at age 86

After Connor turned 18, he joined Richard’s original road band, The Upsetters. The band appeared in several popular feature films including “The Girl Can’t Help It” with Jayne Mansfield along with “Don’t Knock the Rock” and “Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

During his career, Connor toured with various musicians such as James Brown, Jackie Wilson and the original Coasters. He also received a certificate of special recognition from Rep. Maxine Waters in 1994.

Connor released his motivational book “Don’t Give Up Your Dreams: You Can Be a Winner Too!” 2008. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame two years later.

In 2013, Connor released his EP album “Still Knockin." At the time of his death, he was working on his autobiographical documentary.